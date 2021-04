Karl Strauss Brewing – 25th Anniversary Doppelbock

22 oz From $ 15.49 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Karl Strauss 25th Anniversary Doppelbock is a rich, malty lager with deep toffee flavors and a plum-like fruit character. Aged in oak bourbon barrels for a yearthe tasted oak lingers in the finish.