Hofbrau Maibock – Maibock or Helles Bock

Hofbrau Maibock is Munich's oldest bock brewed nearly 400 years ago. It's an amber-red lager with a malty fruitiness in its aroma and palate, without being over-sweet, and is perilously easy to drink.