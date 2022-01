Abita Brewing – Andygator Helles Doppelbock

A creature of the swamp. Unique, high-gravity brew made with pilsner malt, German lager yeast, and German Perle hops. Fermented to a dry finish with a slightly sweet flavor and subtle fruit aroma.