New Belgium Brewing Belgian Collection – Trippel
Belgian Ale. Spicy aroma with a bit of coriander, herbs and a sharp banana, pepper flavor. 7.8% ABV
A great Belgian style golden aleGreat golden color , tight and long lasting head with clear appearance. Bright hop aroma with a nice rich banana peel overtone . Smooth and well balanced , another great beer by a good brewery . It can hang with the OG crowds of Duvel, Leffe and La FinNathan S. - Verified buyer