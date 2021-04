Beachwood Brewing Blendery – Careful With That Peach, Eugene

Lambic-inspired ale with peaches. Glorious aromas of juicy ripe fruit gets your mouth watering before you take your first sip. Bold acidity and our house funk partner nice with big flavors of fuzzy peach. Sweet and full bodied with a tart finish, leaving you immediately wanting another sip.