Allagash Tripel – Belgian Style Golden Ale

Strong golden ale carries herbal notes and passion fruit in the aroma. Suggestions of honey and biscuit are found in the beer's complex, varied palate. Brewed with 2-row barley blend, hopped with Nugget and Hallertau, then fermented on our house yeast, T