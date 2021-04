Allagash Brewing – Tripel Ale

This golden ale carries notes of passion fruit and honey in the aroma. A suggestion of biscuit is found in the beer's varied palate. Brewed with our 2-row barley blend, hopped with Nugget and Hallertau, then fermented on our house yeast, Tripel offers up a complex, yet dry finish. 9% ABV