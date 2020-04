The Bruery Autumn Maple – Belgian Style Brown Ale

Known for their nontraditional methods, the Bruery prepares each barrel of Autumn Maple by brewing it with a whole lot of yams (15 lbs, to be exact). Then they combine it with cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, vanilla, and maple syrup. The result? An Autumn ale begging to be paired with pumpkin carving, hayrides, pecan pie, and crisp Fall air. Better grab this seasonal ale while you can; Winter is coming.