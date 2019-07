North Coast Puck Saison – Biere de Garde Belgian and French Ale

Brewed with Pils and wheat malts and fermented with the same yeast strain used to make Le Merle Puck is sharp and spritzy with a delicious flowery, spicy aroma???the perfect companion to any celebrati