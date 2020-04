Jolly Pumpkin Bam Noire – Saison Belgian and French Ale

Dark, smooth, delicious. Aromas of worn leather and cool autumn nights. Notes of sweet plum and toasted raisin, hints of coffee and cacao. Lingering tart and refreshing. Not to be missed.