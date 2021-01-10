Delirium – Tremens Belgian Strong Ale
Belgian Ale. Creamy head with citrus and spice notes. 8.5% ABV
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
7 Reviews
- 2 months ago
Awesome.Would order again.Chris E. - Verified buyer
- 9 months ago
Smooth yet strongThis is a very strong beer but goes down smoothLaura A. - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
Best beer on the planetA rare combo of strong, but not bitter.Jordan M. - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
Best Belgium there is!Smooth, not acidic, not hoppy, high alcohol content. YummyBridget H. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
DeliciousDeliciousKaci G. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Taste like brodien himself squeezed this out of his bicep!!!Taste like brodien himself squeezed this out of his bicep!!!JTJairo T.
- 3 years ago
One of my favorite beers!One of my favorite beers!UEUlysses E.