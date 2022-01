Blanche de Bruxelles Wit 4pkc – Witbier Belgian and French Ale

Owes its natural cloudiness to the large percentage of wheat that goes into its composition. The natural aromas of coriander and bitter orange peels are added. Infusion is slow and is not filtered.