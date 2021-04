Avery Brewing – Tangerine Quad: Belgian Style Quadrupel Ale

Aged in Bourbon barrels, this bold Belgian-style Quadrupel has notes of rich, dark fruit, vanilla, and caramel with a burst of tangerine peel culminating in the vibrancy of this full-bodied creation.