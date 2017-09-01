Allagash – White Belgium Witbier
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
American Witbier. Coriander spiced with curacao orange peel. 5% ABV
More By Allagash Brewn
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
A
11/01/2018Anonymous
Sherman Oaks, CA
Easy drinking
Good alone or with a nice burger and fries. One of the best beers to have on hand at all times.
A
09/06/2018Anonymous
Chicago, IL
Not what is expected
Tastes worst than it smells
MW
09/06/2018Marissa W.
Chicago, IL
First Timer
I tried this app for the first time and the whole process was super easy!