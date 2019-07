Ninkasi – Yours Truly Easy Drinking Ale

6 Cans From $ 14.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Crafted as an ode to Ninkasi’s beer drinkers, Yours Truly is crisp and refreshingly effervescent. Its delicate hop bouquet offers a lightly floral, herbal and fruity flavor profile. With a smooth finish, Yours Truly leaves one ready for the next sip. Pair with Cheese & Fruit Boards, Charcuterie, Potato Salad, BBQ Chicken, Fried Chicken, Burgers, Seafood, Poultry, Pasta.