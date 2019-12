3rd St Puddle Jumper – American Pale Ale

"PJ" has a very distinctive grapefruit aroma from the Simcoe. Dry hopped. A relatively new beer for us, Puddle Jumper took the Bronze Medal at the 2010 G.A.B.F (American Pale Ale). 5.7% ABV