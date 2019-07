3 Floyds – Yum Yum American Session Ale

Welcome to flavor country. This Pale Ale has just the right malt backbone to support an explosive juicy hop profile. Derived from a new blend of proprietary hops. We hope you'll enjoy it. Cheers! 5.5% ABV.