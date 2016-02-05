Ballast Point
Pale Ale | 22 oz | Starts at $7.99
American Pale Ale. Rich, golden brew with a bright taste that has just a hint of fruit and spice. 5.2% ABV
SkuBE-BALPNPLL-22OZ
Size22 oz
Type/varietalBeer

