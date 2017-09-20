Avery Brewing Co.
Home/Beer/Avery Brewing Co.

Avery Brewing Co.

Imperial IPA | 6 cans
Citrusy, floral bouquet complete with a rich, malty finish.
Get this delivered
Brand/companyavery brewing company
Regioncolorado
SkuBE-A44005-6CANS
Size6 cans
Styleimperial ipa
Type/varietalBeer

You May Also Like