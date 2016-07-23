Argus Cider
Argus Cider

Ginger Perry | 6 bottles | Starts at $17.99
Ginger Perry delivers a dry pear palate with a tart bite, finishing bright and a bit spicy at the end. 4.5% ABV.
SkuBE-ARGCD-6BOTTLES
Size6 bottles
Type/varietalBeer

