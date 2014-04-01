Amstel Light
Home/Beer/Amstel Light

Amstel Light

Amsterdam Light Lager | 12 bottles | Starts at $15.35
Amsterdam Lager. Light and hoppy with citrus notes. 3.5% ABV
Get this delivered
Brand/companyamstel
SkuBE-AMST-12BTL
Size12 bottles
Stylelite american lager
Type/varietalBeer

You May Also Like