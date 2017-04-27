Three Weavers Expatriate
Home/Beer/American India Pale Ale/Three Weavers Expatriate

Three Weavers Expatriate

American IPA | 6 bottles | Starts at $15.99
Bright, tropical, fruit forward West Coast IPA. 6.9% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuBE-T52281-6BOTTLES
Size6 bottles
Type/varietalbeer

You May Also Like