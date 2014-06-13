Stochasticity Project
Stochasticity Project

Grapefruit Slam IPA | 750 ml | Starts at $11.99
American IPA. Harnesses the flavor and characteristics of pine, resin, citrus and spice. 8.2% ABV
SkuBE-SCPGIPA-750
Size750 ml
Type/varietalBeer

