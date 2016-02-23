Ska Brewing
Home/Beer/American India Pale Ale/Ska Brewing

Ska Brewing

Modus Mandarina | 6 cans | Starts at $12.99
Citrus IPA. Citrus twist on Modus Hoperandi. Brewed with sweet orange peels. 6.8% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuBE-SKABRMDSMN-6CANS
Size6 cans
Type/varietalBeer

You May Also Like