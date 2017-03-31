Revolution Jukebox Hero
Home/Beer/American India Pale Ale/Revolution Jukebox Hero

Revolution Jukebox Hero

Black IPA | 6 cans | Starts at $13.99
Bursting with crisp, clean bitterness and layers of wonderful American hop character. 7.5% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuBE-R94527-6CANS
Size6 cans
Type/varietalbeer

You May Also Like