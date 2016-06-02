Ninkasi
Home/Beer/American India Pale Ale/Ninkasi

Ninkasi

Velocihopter | 22 oz
Double IPA. Larger than life hop aroma and citrusy notes. Rare and delicious. 8.4% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuBE-NINKA-22OZ
Size22 oz
Type/varietalBeer

You May Also Like