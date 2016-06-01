Founder's Brewing Co.
Home/Beer/American India Pale Ale/Founder's Brewing Co.

Founder's Brewing Co.

Azzacca | 6 bottles
Intense tropical fruit notes with a touch of caramel malt to provide a sweet backbone to the citrus flavors. 7% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuBE-FOUBRAZZCC-6BOTTLES
Size6 bottles
Type/varietalBeer

You May Also Like