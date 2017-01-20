El Segundo 5 Lb Sledgehammer
Home/Beer/American India Pale Ale/El Segundo 5 Lb Sledgehammer

El Segundo 5 Lb Sledgehammer

Double IPA | 22 oz | Starts at $12.99
Enormous and complex, but somehow also delicate all at once. 5 pounds of hops per barrel. 9.1% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuBE-E58172-22OZ
Size22 oz
Type/varietalbeer

You May Also Like