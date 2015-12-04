Coronado Stingray
Double IPA | 6 bottles | Starts at $15.99
This easy-drinking IPA will transport you to a tropical paradise the moment it hits your lips. 7.9% ABV
SkuBE-CORST-6BOTTLES
Size6 bottles
Type/varietalBeer

