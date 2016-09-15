Burnt City Face Melter
Home/Beer/American India Pale Ale/Burnt City Face Melter

Burnt City Face Melter

Hibiscous IPA | 6 cans | Starts at $13.99
A righteous dose of hops and hibiscus give this IPA a powerful aroma of citrus and tropical fruit. 7% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuBE-B81470-6CANS
Size6 cans
Type/varietalbeer

You May Also Like