Belching Beaver Great Lei
Home/Beer/American India Pale Ale/Belching Beaver Great Lei

Belching Beaver Great Lei

American IPA | 22 oz | Starts at $10.99
Your tastebuds will say 'Mahalo' for this tropical IPA with pineapple and cocount notes. 6.6% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuBE-BELBV-22OZ
Size22 oz
Type/varietalBeer

You May Also Like