Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Wimder Kill Devil Brown Ale – American Brown Ale
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Brewed with Sweet Barbados and Molasses. As the beer conditions in Puerto Rican rum barrels, the aromas develop and integrate themselves with the Calypso Hop's soft tropical and stone fruit aromas.
More By Widmer Bros. Brewing
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos