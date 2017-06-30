Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
American Pale Ale | 12 bottles | Starts at $15.99
This Pale Ale from Sierra Nevada tastes like the American Dream. It started as a craft brew, and grew to become an American national treasure for it’s rich, full-bodied flavor. Drinking this beer makes you feel like your one with nature. It starts with a strong piney flavor, followed buy hints of dark fruits, and finishes with a smooth, creamy texture. Pairs well with red meat, beef jerky and flannel.
Brand/companysierra nevada brewing company
SkuBE-SRNVPA-12BTL
Size12 bottles
Styleamerican pale ale
Type/varietalBeer