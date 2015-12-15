Revolution Brewing Fistmas
Revolution Brewing Fistmas

American Amber | 6 bottles
Fresh ginger root and orange peel give this malty ale aromas of fresh baked bread, caramel, and stone fruits. 6.1% ABV
Size6 bottles
