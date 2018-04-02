Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Redhook Audible Ale – American Amber Ale
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Mild Amber in color, Redhook Audible Ale is brewed for crushability with lot of flavor. A light to medium body and modest Cascade hop aroma give the beer overall balance, with a clean finish.
More By Redhook Brewery
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos