Odd Side Citra
Odd Side Citra

Pale Ale | 6 cans | Starts at $13.99
Aroma is an intoxicating bouquet of grapefruit, tropical fruit, lemon, and pine. Light and crisp. 5.75% ABV
SkuBE-O38989-6CANS
Size6 cans
Type/varietalbeer

