Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Kern River

Often Bought With

Saucey / Beer / American Ale

Kern River – Gravity Check

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

Do you like doing stuff? Yeah, we do too. The brewers designed this beer for people like us who don't want their beer to get in the way of a good time; people who drink beer for the taste. This Session IPA blends the lightness of pilsner malts with enough Mosaic hops to satisfy even the biggest hop head. Are you ready for your next adventure. Better Check Yourself!

You May Also Like

Customer Reviews

Based on 0 reviews
5 Star
0% 
0
4 Star
0% 
0
3 Star
0% 
0
2 Star
0% 
0
1 Star
0% 
0
Write a Review Ask a Question
  • Reviews (0)
  • Questions (1)

Thank you for submitting a review!

Your input is very much appreciated. Share it with your friends so they can enjoy it too!
Google