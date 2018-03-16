Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Kern River

Kern River – Shuttle Bunny

Brewed with 40% wheat, Amarillo & Eureka hops as a tribute to Shuttle Bunnies everywhere & the adventures they make possible! What is a Shuttle Bunny? Well, it’s an endearing term for someone who drives boaters/bikers/hikers etc. to the start of their activity and then picks them up again at another location at the end of said activity; preferably with an ample supply of cold beer.

