Greenbush Closure

Pale Ale | 6 bottles
Single-hopped Pale Ale with Apollo hops, for a little spiciness, a little citrusy sweetness and a lot of bite. 5.8% ABV.
SkuBE-GRECL-6BOTTLES
Size6 bottles
Type/varietalBeer

