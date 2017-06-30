Goose Island 312
Home/Beer/American Ale/Goose Island 312

Goose Island 312

Urban Wheat Ale | 6 bottles | Starts at $11.99
American Ale. A hazy straw colored ale with a light orange hop aroma, fruity ale flavor and creamy body. 4.2% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuBE-GOSURB-6BTL
Size6 bottles
Type/varietalBeer

You May Also Like