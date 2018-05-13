Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Saucey / Beer / American Ale
Full Sail Amber Ale – American Amber Ale
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
GOLD MEDAL 2011 BEVERAGE TESTING INSTITUTE. Deep reddish hue; medium-bodied; very smoky, roasted aromas; flavors follow from the aromas with heavily smoked, burnt-malt accents.
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos