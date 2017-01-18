Founders Pale Joe
Home/Beer/American Ale/Founders Pale Joe

Founders Pale Joe

Pale Ale | 6 bottles
Light in color but full in flavor, this golden ale features notes of gently roasted, fruit-forward coffee. 5.4% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuBE-F97553-6BOTTLES
Size6 bottles
Type/varietalbeer

You May Also Like