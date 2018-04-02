Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Saucey / Beer / American Ale
Fish Tale Vicious Circle Amber Ale – American Amber Ale
Vicious Circle is a well balanced and full bodied amber ale with a rich, malty body, hints of citrus, and a pleasant caramel character derived from a special blend of six varieties of hops.
