El Segundo Citra
Home/Beer/American Ale/El Segundo Citra

El Segundo Citra

Pale Ale | 22 oz | Starts at $9.99
Straightforward American pale ale. Irresponsible amount of dry-hopping with Citra for a unique aromatic experience. 5.5% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuBE-E43414-22OZ
Size22 oz
Type/varietalbeer

You May Also Like