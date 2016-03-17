Bell's Smitten
Bell's Smitten

Golden Rye Ale | 6 bottles
Combination of sharp citrus flavors and earthy overtones of rye malt. 6% ABV
SkuBE-BELSM-6BOTTLES
Size6 bottles
Type/varietalBeer

