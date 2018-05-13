Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Bear Republic Red Rocket Ale – American Amber Ale
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
95 PTS CELEBRATOR BEER NEWS! Bear Republic's Red Rocket Ale is simply one of best beers we've ever tasted, with its giant hop taste & big flavor; creamy head and beautiful deep red color.
More By Bear Republic Brewing Co
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos