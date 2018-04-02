Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Ballast Point Amber Ale – American Amber Ale
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
94 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. A blend of crystal malts gives toffee and caramel overtones; American hops provide a refreshing counterpoint to the malts; delicious Madeira-like dry finish!
More By Ballast Point
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos