Alesmith Ramblin Rye Brown Ale – American Brown Ale
This is a rich, malty Roggenbier that is riddled with notes of chocolate and biscuit that perfectly compliment the soft spiciness of the rye. Grab a bottle and toast to the coasts! 7.5% ABV
