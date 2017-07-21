Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Saucey / Beer / American Ale
MadeWest Pale Ale – American Pale Ale
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Heavily hopped West Coast-style Pale Ale bursting with a bright citrus and fruit hop complexity. Has just enough malt presence to allow the hops to shine through. This crisp beer has a dry finish.
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos