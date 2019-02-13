Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Saucey / Beer / American Ale
3 Floyd's Yum Yum – American Session Ale
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Welcome to flavor country. This Pale Ale has just the right malt backbone to support an explosive juicy hop profile. Derived from a new blend of proprietary hops. We hope you’ll enjoy it. Cheers! 5.5% ABV.
Customer Reviews
5 ★
0%
0
4 ★
0%
0
3 ★
0%
0
2 ★
0%
0
1 ★
0%
0
Customer Photos